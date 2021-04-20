What’s new with Percy the Mars rover?

This page will be updated as the mission progresses.

Ginny the chopper made another successful hop on Thursday. She’ll keep doing these test flights in the thin Mars air under the watchful gaze of Percy, which will relay images and data back to NASA.

The flight is one of several astonishing successes so far, in a Martian-year-long mission dedicated to a centuries-old mystery: Did ancient microbial life flourish somewhere besides Earth?

Mars YEAR (Earth days) 687 Length of day 24h 39m DIAMETER (miles) 4,200 TEMPERATURE (average) -64°F

Perseverance touched down on the Red Planet on Feb. 18 in the Jezero Crater. Some 3.5 billion years ago, the depression was formed by a meteorite and became a lake fed by a river, scientists believe. Their clue? The presence of clay minerals that form only in the presence of water. In this delta, Perseverance may find signs of ancient life. It will try to collect them and use onboard instruments to analyze their chemical composition. And Percy will preserve rock and soil samples until a future mission comes to pick them up, like the Smithsonian...on Mars.

Perseverance Size (ft.) 10x9x7 Weight (approx. lbs.) 2,260 Speed (mph) 0.1 Cameras 23

Mars is farther from the sun than Earth and it takes much longer to orbit, so a Mars year is equivalent to 687 Earth days. That’s the same length of time as Percy’s mission. A Mars day, called a sol, is also longer — 24 hours, 39 minutes, and 35 seconds. For these missions, NASA follows Mars time and Percy’s workday on the planet (which really screws up the sleep schedule of the agency’s scientists). The day the rover landed and began its mission is Sol 0.

Earthlings have long stared up at the fiery Red Planet. Babylonians named it Nergal. Galileo first viewed it through a telescope in 1609. In recognition of this wonder, microchips etched with the names of 10.9 million humans adorn one of the rover’s crossbeams. (NASA did a callout!) As Perseverance traverses the planet, each step builds to the next. Each test builds knowledge.

In the sections below, readers can follow the historic mission, through video, photographs and audio that Percy has sent back and can see the daunting terrain through Post maps created with NASA data.