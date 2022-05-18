Find the beads of truth in these sweaty fitness myths

By Bonnie Berkowitz
and 
Shelly Tan
 

Plenty of people are hitting the pavement, the pool or the trails this spring with new fitness goals but outdated information.

Exercise scientists have solved many mysteries in the past century or so, but it’s still easy to find old misconceptions stated as gospel and newer research presented as fact when the data behind it is much squishier.

See if you can pick out the truth — if there is any — in these common exercise science myths, starting with an easy one that might be the grandmother of them all.

If you swim too soon after eating, you’ll get a cramp and drown.

Exercise alone is a great way to lose weight.

Smiling makes exercise easier.

The more you can drink during exercise, the better.

If you stop exercising, muscle will turn to fat.

Lactic acid causes sore muscles.

Sunscreen will prevent you from getting enough vitamin D.

Caffeinated drinks will dehydrate you.