The shore-bound plants are vital coastline protectors, and they’re under threat.

The plants have adapted to the ravages of their environment in ingenious ways. They’ve evolved to grow in salty soils and access oxygen even when partially submerged in water. Mangroves have even developed a unique way to reproduce: Instead of making seeds like other plants, they grow mini-seedlings that drop into the water and spread using ocean currents.

Some mangroves are invasive, but many are vital coastline protectors. Their dense, firmly anchored root systems keep erosion from occurring during storms, and they filter water and provide shelter for marine life and other animals. The greenbelts also sequester carbon — the world’s mangroves sequester 75 billion pounds of carbon a year.

But mangroves present plenty of worries. The plants are disappearing quickly because of human development, and over a quarter of Earth’s original mangrove forests have now been lost. Rising sea levels kill off mangroves — and as the climate changes and sea levels rise even more, losses could increase.

Mangroves are considered a harbinger of climate change: As waters warm around the world, their habitat is shifting northward. That might bring more carbon sequestration and increasing shoreline protection.

But rising waters have decreased the plants’ genetic diversity — and that could kill off mangroves as the planet warms.

Mangroves’ well-being isn’t all that’s at stake. They provide habitats for animals such as tigers and sloths and keep the coastlines from degrading.

Interested in learning more about mangroves’ tangled tale? Smithsonian Ocean offers a great resource on the plants. Visit bit.ly/mangroves101 to learn more.

