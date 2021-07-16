The experiment attempted to tease out the effects of meth in wastewater. Like other drugs, methamphetamine and its byproducts are excreted by users and enter sewage systems. Untreated sewage enters rivers and other bodies of water, and even sewage treatment can’t filter out the drug.
And that’s a problem for wildlife in freshwater habitats.
To test how meth concentrations in surface water around the world might affect aquatic species, the Czech researchers put a group of 60 brown trout into a holding tank, then exposed them to one microgram of meth per liter of water — the typical amount of the drug found downstream of Czech and Slovak wastewater plants. They kept the trout in the water for two months, while a control group of another 60 trout swam in a tank without meth.
Then, they put all the fish in a freshwater tank with areas of contaminated water for 10 days, giving them a choice as to whether they preferred to swim in meth-laced water or not.
The differences between the two groups of fish were clear. The exposed trout moved more slowly than the controls and chose the meth-contaminated water during the first four days after they left the all-meth tank — a symptom, the researchers said, of withdrawal. The drug could also be found in their brains for the first 10 days after swimming in the meth tank. The symptoms decreased the longer the fish swam in freshwater, but the researchers believe the effects were long-lasting.
“Fish exposed to environmental concentrations of methamphetamine in surface waters will develop addiction and be attracted to reside near wastewater treatment effluent discharges,” the researchers wrote. They hypothesize that drug waste in the water also affects how the fish mate and feed — and warn that human-caused water pollution may have major unintended consequences downstream.