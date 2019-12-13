The bullet fragments weren’t the only items the team imaged. Scientists also photographed two bullets discharged as test shots by FBI firearms experts during the assassination investigation and the “stretcher bullet,” a bullet that struck both Kennedy and Texas Gov. John Connally. It was found on Connally’s stretcher after he was taken to the hospital.

They preserved another bullet that assassin Lee Harvey Oswald had unsuccessfully fired at Edwin Walker, an anti-communist public figure and former major general, seven months before he killed Kennedy.

NIST didn’t analyze the bullets, but the physical sciences laboratory is conducting experiments with 3-D surface maps for more accurate ballistics testing. When fired, gun barrels produce microscopic markings known as striations on bullets and cartridge cases.

Forensic examiners present comparisons of the striations of test shots and used bullets during trials of criminal cases. The technique is more than a century old, however.

NIST scientists are developing methods they hope will eventually allow forensic examiners to statistically quantify similarities between bullet striations and provide more reliable evidence in criminal cases.

Imaging one of history’s most infamous bullets has another purpose: historical preservation. When the scans are made available early next year, they will allow the public to see the objects without removing the real things from their climate home at the National Archives.

