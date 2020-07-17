Space presents a set of challenges for anyone who needs to use the toilet. The International Space Station has a toilet that was installed in the 1990s, but it is difficult to use and has resulted in messes and unpleasant odors. A new toilet called Universal Waste Management System is scheduled for installation this year, but it’s designed for only the microgravity of space, not the lunar gravity of the moon.

NASA’s going to need a toilet that can be used on the moon’s surface, as well — and one that’s small enough to be installed on the lunar lander.

The challenge calls on the public to figure out how to capture sewage and smells in both microgravity and on the moon. NASA hopes the prize purse, which will be disbursed among three prize winners, will “attract radically new and different approaches to the problem of human waste capture and containment.” Kids can enter, too; they’ll receive noncash prizes.

Teams have until Aug. 17 to submit their plans for a lunar loo. The adult winners will be announced Sept. 30, and the younger winners on Oct. 20. Proposals will be evaluated on their quality, feasibility, the likelihood that the design could be developed within the next two to three years, and their innovation.

Oh, and the toilet’s ability to contain, in the agency’s words, “urine, feces (accommodating simultaneous urination and defecation), diarrhea, vomit, [and] menses.”