The competition is sure to be fierce. The last time NASA sought astronauts, 18,300 people applied for 14 slots. (That is an acceptance rate, as The Washington Post noted at the time, of a one-twelfth of a percent.)
This time, the requirements are a bit stricter.
You must be a U.S. citizen and have a bachelor’s degree in science, math or engineering. Plus, NASA is looking for a master’s degree (in physical; computer or biological sciences; engineering; or math) or at least a few years of PhD work in one of those fields; if you’re a medical doctor, that works, too; or if you’re enrolled or a graduate of a test pilot program.
Applicants who make it through this process enroll in a two-year evaluation program. Graduation from astronaut boot camp requires the completion of “spacecraft systems training, Extravehicular Activity (EVA) skills training, robotics skills training, Russian language training, aircraft flight readiness training” and more, NASA says.