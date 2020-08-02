The Washington Post
(The Washington Post)
Science
NASA officials hold news conference following historic splashdown
NASA officials held a news conference on Aug. 2 after SpaceX's Demo-2 Crew Dragon capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.
Read More
Up next in Space
promo
1:49
NASA officials hold news conference following historic splashdown
promo
1:43
From Space to the Gulf of Mexico: Watch SpaceX’s capsule make a historic splashdown
promo
3:07
Astronauts board International Space Station
promo
1:28
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docks with space station
promo
4:23
Watch the Falcon 9 booster land
promo
1:42
Three reasons why rocket launches get scrubbed
promo
4:59
How Elon Musk is driving the future of space travel
promo
9:21
How astronauts are preparing for a new era in American space flight
promo
1:42
Astronauts on board the ISS offer advice on living in close quarters during coronavirus lockdowns
promo
2:33
First all-female spacewalk makes history
promo
0:51
SpaceX Dragon cargo ship arrives at ISS
promo
2:34
Here’s how Apollo 11 forever changed how we watch TV
promo
2:05
'I inherited depression.' Buzz Aldrin says the biggest obstacle with spaceflight is mental health.
promo
1:44
See original footage of the launch of Apollo 11
promo
2:06
Watch the Apollo 11 crew's first steps on the moon
promo
2:44
What do we know about the first image of a black hole?
promo
2:07
Meet Katie Bouman, the young woman behind the first image of a black hole
promo
1:33
Watch Opportunity, NASA's record-setting Mars rover, and its biggest achievements
promo
2:13
Virgin Galactic launches the first manned U.S. spacecraft to reach space since 2011
promo
1:23
When it comes to outer space, Trump is ‘dreaming big’
promo
3:39
Space tourism is almost here. Meet one of America's first corporate astronauts.