And on July 16, 2013, Luca Parmitano entered the history books with two firsts: the first Italian to perform a spacewalk and the first near-drowning in space. A week before his EVA, one of the water pipes in his spacesuit had sprung a leak. But this information was not passed up the chain of command, and mission controllers authorized his EVA to begin. Within an hour, Luca had almost two quarts of water in his helmet, leaving him struggling to breathe. Unable to see out of his visor or communicate with colleagues, Luca said he used his tether to navigate his way back to the safety of the airlock.