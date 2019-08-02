Could nature be the ultimate creative partner? “Nature — Cooper Hewitt Design Triennial,” at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York through Jan. 20, suggests the answer is yes.

A tree that bears more than 40 different types of stone fruit. A 40-foot-long concrete “river” that tells the story of Manhattan’s transition from jagged nature to concrete jungle. A room full of bulbs that teem with insect reproductions. Those and other objects are part of the exhibition’s complex web of art, philosophy, science and design.

Most of the displays were created by 62 international design teams with expertise in everything from engineering to social advocacy. The projects represent attempts to understand, remediate, simulate, salvage, nurture, augment or facilitate nature.

The show is saturated with different ways of seeing, drawing inspiration from — and cooperating with — the natural world. Expect to see a biodegradable concept tire, a proposed “Anthropocene Museum,” a cotton burial suit designed to replace cremation or a casket, and more.

The exhibition features wildly varied terrain. Part of the fun of the show is seeing where the theme took each design team. After all, nature is nothing if not surprising — and infinitely stimulating.

“Nature” was developed in conjunction with Cube Design Museum in the Netherlands, which has a concurrent show.

Many of the objects on display are also online at www.cooperhewitt.org/channel/nature. A series of “Nature Salons,” filmed conversations with designers and curators about things such as biological growth or architecture, are also available.

