A: My work in graduate school involved looking at the evolution of structure and function of cellular proteins. My master’s thesis involved looking at proteins and how they’re structured, their sequences and how they evolve over time. I was looking at a molecular chaperone — it’s a protein that helps other proteins function properly. It turns out that this one chaperone protein had a twin — it’s called an isoform. I was looking at this isoform. At what point did it diverge and how did it evolve separately to have different functions? They were both chaperone proteins but they did different things to help proteins function in the cell.