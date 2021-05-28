Before the pandemic, Hammy had a stint as a therapy dog. We started at a hospital, where he sat on patients’ beds, trembling, making eye contact only with half-eaten trays of food. Next we volunteered at a women’s shelter and a juvenile detention center, facilities that were quieter but yielded their own startling sounds. Then we visited classrooms, where I talked about animal testing as my gentle companion went desk to desk, inhaling a carrot slice from each student. Inquisitive and earnest, the students vowed to write their representatives. They lifted Hammy’s left ear to see the crude, blue tattooed number that identified him at the laboratory — before he had a name. They tried to pet away his shakes.