But what if we can help Earth heal?

That’s the question posed by “The Age of Nature,” a PBS series that explores humanity’s attempts to restore our planet.

The series, airing the last three Wednesdays of this month, takes viewers on a world tour that reveals Earth’s resilience, even in the wake of almost unthinkable environmental devastation.

Narrated by Uma Thurman, the show was filmed on all seven continents and is gorgeously photographed. It tells the story of a surprisingly resilient planet, and a group of scientists and people determined to help it thrive.

The series features scientists who returned wolves to Yellowstone, villagers restoring an arid plateau in China that had been reduced to dust due to human development, and a teenager on a quest to ban offshore drilling in Central America’s Belize. It shows animals returning to once dangerous places and trees and other plants taking over in places once rendered inhospitable.

Most powerfully, it offers a vision of what it might look like if humans coexisted with Earth instead of trying to dominate it.

That vision is literally green; it’s colorful and teeming with life. It’s clean oceans, abundant plants and habitats where animals reign. And it’s already happening, thanks to the efforts the series tracks.

“The Age of Nature” is optimistic in its premise, but it doesn’t shy away from the devastation humans can cause — or what’s at stake if they don’t take responsibility as planetary stewards. Restoration efforts are not a substitute for attempts to stop wrecking the planet in the first place; if they’re accompanied by further environmental degradation, they will be in vain.