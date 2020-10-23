This year has challenged leaders, researchers and the public with thorny scientific questions, from the coronavirus pandemic to widespread misinformation on scientific issues.
The magazine is a collaboration of the Aspen Institute, a think tank that brings together a variety of public figures and private individuals to tackle thorny social issues, the digital science magazine Leapsmag and GOOD, a social impact company.
It’s packed with 15 in-depth articles about science with a view toward our campaign year.
Among them are the results of an August survey on adult Americans’ science priorities that show strong national support for basic science research, a piece on immigrant scientists, and a report on scientific issues facing the Navajo Nation and other Native communities.
There are also tips on how to avoid social media misinformation and a thought-provoking piece on how scientific experts are made into celebrities, sometimes with disastrous results.
“We need science for our health. We need science for our society. And we need science for our nation,” the editors write. “We hope readers of various ages, races, and ideologies will discover how science can be a universal framework for understanding and solving shared problems, and how diverse stakeholders can ensure America stays a global frontrunner.”
Dive into the issues at bit.ly/FutureofScienceinAmerica.