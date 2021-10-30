Venus hangs out in the constellation Sagittarius and starts the month at -4.6 magnitude, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory. There’s more: It gets brighter and can be seen at -4.8 magnitude by the end of the month.
The skinny young moon approaches Venus on Nov. 6-7, passing by the effervescent planet Nov. 8. The Sagittarius asterism is shaped like a teapot, and when it sets in the west, it gives a hint of pouring tea. While no scandalous overtones surround Venus, the planet appears to scoot through the teapot’s dome about Nov. 11-16.
Jupiter and Saturn happen to be in Venus’s neighborhood. Look high to the south as evening descends. Of the two large gaseous planets, Jupiter is brighter as it is closer to us, and it starts the month at -2.5 magnitude (very bright), but it gets slightly dimmer throughout November. The ringed planet Saturn is seen at +0.7 magnitude (substantially dimmer than Jupiter) for most of the month.
The young moon approaches Saturn on Nov. 9, passing under the planet on Nov. 10. Our lunar companion becomes a first-quarter moon on Nov. 11, and it scurries under Jupiter in the southern evening heavens.
Just before sunrise late in the month, Earth’s other neighbor Mars starts peeking above the eastern horizon to give us a sneak preview of its more prominent role in December’s sky.
The annual Leonid meteor shower peaks Nov. 17-18, but this shower will be a washout, as the shooting stars streak through the heavens just before a full moon (Nov. 19). The American Meteor Society predicts about 15 shooting stars an hour, but since the moon will be bright, the moonlight effectively renders the meteors invisible.
Enjoy a partial lunar eclipse in the early-morning hours Nov. 19. To watch, make sure your coffee is hot. Technically, it’s a partial eclipse, but it will seem like a total lunar eclipse — which is very safe for your eyes. You’re watching the moon change color.
For Washington, the partial phase begins at 3:18 a.m. The moon will gradually darken as our lunar companion cruises through Earth’s shadow — moving from the penumbral into the umbral phase.
The exact middle of the eclipse occurs at 5:03 a.m., according to the Naval Observatory. Most of the moon will be in Earth’s umbra, and astronomers expect it to take on a reddish tint. As sunrise for Washington occurs at 6:56 a.m., the moon moves out of Earth’s shadow. By 8 a.m., the event is officially over.
Next weekend, you’ll be turning back time. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m., so turn your clocks back an hour for standard time. As a reward, you get an extra hour of sleep.
Down-to-Earth events:
● Nov. 13 — Julie McEnery of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center will discuss online the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope mission, a next-generation space telescope in development. The presentation is hosted by the National Capital Astronomers. The virtual Zoom doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. To register, visit capitalastronomers.org.
● Nov. 14 — “Come Fly Away to the Sun,” an online talk by astrophysicist Kelly Korreck about the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft, which is designed to study the sun and space weather. Hosted by the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club. 7:30 p.m. Information: novac.com. Event: meet.google.com/osh-bcyd-gti.
