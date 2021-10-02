Sadly, our neighboring planet Venus is so close to the horizon, it sets early around 8:30 p.m.
Facing south after sunset early in the month, the giant gaseous planets — Saturn and Jupiter — are high in the heavens after dusk.
The ringed Saturn is far dimmer than the robust Jupiter, but of course Jupiter is closer to us. Saturn holds at a +0.5 magnitude, and you’ll find Jupiter at -2.7 magnitude, very bright, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.
After the moon leaves Venus, the lunar orb daily gains more heft. The fattening moon treks through the constellation Sagittarius on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, approaches Saturn on Oct. 13, scoots under Saturn by the night of Oct. 14 and scurries under Jupiter by Oct. 15.
Meanwhile on Oct. 16, low on the southwest horizon, find Venus and the red star Antares chase the sun and dance into horizon.
The moon becomes full on Oct. 20.
Just before sunrise in the east, find the fleet-footed Mercury ascending ahead of the sun, in the constellation Virgo. You could begin to see the zero-magnitude planet (bright enough to see in dark skies) around Oct. 18 through the end of the month. It’s a good show, but you will still need a great view of the horizon.
Where is Mars? Our normally neighborly red planet is hanging out on the other side of the sun and its an official solar conjunction on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, according to the Naval Observatory.
Since NASA has a rover each for the Curiosity and Perseverance missions, as well as a stationary InSight mission, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., is pressing the pause button on communicating with those missions from now until the middle of October. Mars returns to our morning heavens in late November and early December.
The Orionid meteors peak on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, according to the American Meteor Society. But that pesky full moon all but washes out most of the shooting stars, which in this case, are the leftover dust trail of the famous Comet Halley. (Earth passes through the remains of comet trails and the dust strikes our atmosphere and subsequently burn up, only to provide fun-to-watch meteor showers.)
Down-to-Earth Events:
●Oct. 8 — “Taking the Twinkle Out of the Stars,” a virtual lecture by astronomer Olivier Guyon, professor at the University of Arizona and winner of the 2012 MacArthur Foundation Genius Award. Guyon will explain how adaptive optics enable ground-based telescopes to become better than the Hubble Space Telescope. Hosted by PSW Science. 8 p.m. For information, pswscience.org. Lecture: shorturl.at/koGU0.
●Oct. 9 — “Star Gaze 2021” hosted by the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club at C.M. Crockett Park, Fauquier County at 10066 Rogues Road, Midland, Va. Enjoy safe views of the sun and night sky tours. 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. For information, novac.com.
●Oct. 9 — Astrophysicist Lynn Wilson of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center will speak online about the most energetic particles from the sun. The meeting is hosted by the National Capital Astronomers. The virtual Zoom doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. To register, visit capitalastronomers.org.
●Oct. 10 — “Operation Moonglow: A Political History of Project Apollo,” a virtual talk by science historian Teasel Muir-Harmony, curator of the Apollo collection at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum. Hosted by the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club, the meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. For details on listening to the lecture, go to novac.com.
●Oct. 22 — “Twelve Times Hubble and Halfway to Space: The Thirty Meter Telescope,” a virtual talk by Fengchuan Liu, project manager of Thirty Meter Telescope project. Hosted by PSW Science. 8 p.m. For information, pswscience.org. Lecture: shorturl.at/itQU7.
