Just before sunrise in the east, find the fleet-footed Mercury ascending ahead of the sun, in the constellation Virgo. You could begin to see the zero-magnitude planet, bright enough to see in dark sky, around Oct. 18 through the end of the month. It’s a good show, but you will still need a great view of the horizon. Where is Mars? Our normally neighborly Red Planet is hanging out on the other side of the sun and its an official solar conjunction on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, notes the Naval Observatory.