To the upper left of Venus, catch Saturn at +0.7 magnitude (much dimmer than Venus), and to the upper left of Saturn, find Jupiter at -2.3 magnitude (very bright) as December begins.
While Venus, Saturn and Jupiter fill out this fun formation — which illustrates that planets trace Earth’s ecliptic — the young, waxing moon visits Venus on Dec. 6 and then sashays toward Saturn on Dec. 7. The fattening moon pays a social call to Jupiter on Dec. 8, passes the planet the following night.
Early in December, Venus sets first, obviously, followed by Saturn and Jupiter. By 10:30 p.m. now, all three have retired for the night.
In the morning heavens, find the reddish Mars rising before the sun in the southeast. Currently, our red neighbor is hard to see at +1.6 magnitude, according to the observatory. Just before it becomes a new moon, the waning, skinny crescent reaches Mars on Dec. 2.
Four weeks later, the old, thin crescent moon finds Mars again on Dec. 31 and loiters with the Red Planet and the reddish binary star Antares. The morning triangle of Mars, Antares and the crescent moon may be the perfect punctuation mark to end the year.
The total solar eclipse on Dec. 4 crosses and frames West Antarctica, the main peninsula in Antarctica and a structure that seems to reach out toward South America. The eclipse shadow creates an arc shape across Antarctica, which penguins may enjoy. Totality lasts 1 minute 54 seconds, with the greatest eclipse at 2:33 a.m. Eastern time, according to eclipse expert Fred Espenak’s EclipseWise.com. Timeanddate.com will provide a live blog during the event.
The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Eastern, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. The International Meteor Organization (imo.net) and other groups suggest that there could be as many as 120 to 150 shooting stars an hour at peak. You won’t see all 150, but you may see several if skies are clear. Early-morning-sky gazers have a good shot before sunrise Dec. 14, as the bright, waxing first-quarter moon sets at 3 a.m.
Astronomically speaking, winter begins at the solstice on Dec. 21, where in terms of light, we are in the darkest of days — but there is hope. The solstice represents the least amount of daylight for Washington, which is 9 hours 19 minutes of sun, according to Naval Observatory astronomer Geoff Chester.
Ever so slightly after the solstice, we will start to gain daylight on Dec. 23, and then inch forward with additional light until the summer solstice in June.
Down-to-Earth events:
● Dec. 3 — “The Arecibo Observatory: Legacy and Ideas for the Future,” a lecture by Francisco Córdova, the observatory’s director, will discuss this famous observing dish in Puerto Rico and will share thoughts on building a new observatory after its collapse late last year. Hosted by PSW Science. 8 p.m. For information, pswscience.org. Lecture: shorturl.at/aqC25.
● Dec. 10 — Bring your curiosity: Enjoy late autumn’s heavenly wonder through telescopes at the National Air and Space Museum’s Phoebe Waterman Haas Public Observatory, adjacent to the museum’s building, southeast terrace, near Independence Avenue and Fourth Street SW. Masks required, 5-8 p.m. airandspace.si.edu.
● Dec. 11 — “Supernova Remnants,” a virtual talk by Brian J. Williams of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, hosted by the National Capital Astronomers. The Zoom doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. To register, visit capitalastronomers.org.
● Dec. 12 — “How to Optimize Your Astrophotography Setup,” an online talk by technology consultant Thomas B. Fowler, at the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club meeting. 7:30 p.m. Information: novac.com. Online event: meet.google.com/osh-bcyd-gti.
Blaine Friedlander can be reached at SkyWatchPost@gmail.com.