The Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Eastern, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. The International Meteor Organization (imo.net) and other groups suggest that there could be as many as 120 to 150 shooting stars an hour at peak. You won’t see all 150, but you may see several if skies are clear. Early-morning-sky gazers have a good shot before sunrise Dec. 14, as the bright, waxing first-quarter moon sets at 3 a.m.