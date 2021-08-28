By mid-September, our effervescent neighboring planet scoots its way from the constellation Virgo into Libra, where it remains above the horizon, just before it sets each night. Sky gazers may appreciate Venus brightening at September’s end.
While you won’t be able to see it immediately, a new moon occurs Sept. 6 at 8:51 p.m. Eastern time, said the observatory. Two nights later, the faint sliver of the young moon sneaks past the very low planet Mercury (Sept. 8) that hugs the western horizon. It’s low, so Mercury will be very difficult to spot. The new moon, looking like a fingernail clipping, scoots past the luminous Venus on Sept. 9.
When dusk darkens, look to the southeast to find the solar system’s gas giant planets Saturn and Jupiter climbing into the night sky.
The ringed Saturn (in the constellation Capricornus) is seen at zero magnitude, which may be a little dim in light-polluted urban skies. You will have no problem spotting the much brighter Jupiter at -2.8 magnitude, according to the observatory, puttering (to the left of Saturn) between the constellations Aquarius and Capricornus.
Looking for Saturn? There is an easy way. On Sept. 16, the waxing first-quarter moon is nearly under Saturn, while on the next evening, the moon sits nearly under Jupiter.
While we’re in the cosmic neighborhood, stop by for some tea with the constellation Sagittarius. It’s a teapot shape, just to the right of Jupiter and Saturn. The moon crosses through asterism of Sagittarius on Sept. 14.
The Sept. 20 full moon perches below the Great Square of Pegasus, which sits higher in the east just after moonrise.
You won’t find Mars now, since our neighboring Red Planet is roving around with the sun. Don’t worry, we’ll catch up with Mars early in December.
After more than 90 days of summer, meet glorious autumn. Guiding in the new season, the autumnal equinox officially occurs Sept. 22 at 3:21 p.m. Eastern time, according to the observatory. Soon we’ll see the splendid auburn, russet and amber-colored leaves adorn our part of the Northern Hemisphere, while the Southern Hemisphere moves from winter into spring.
Down-to-Earth Events:
● Sept. 11 — Astronomer Heidi Hammel, vice president of the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA), will speak virtually on what the James Webb Space Telescope may find in the cosmos, as the telescope is scheduled to launch in late October. The meeting is hosted by the National Capital Astronomers and starts at 7:30 p.m. To register, visit capitalastronomers.org.
● Sept. 12 — “Astronomy with X-rays: How, Where and Most Importantly Why?” a virtual talk by Randall Smith of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, hosted by the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club. 7:30 p.m. Event: meet.google.com/osh-bcyd-gti.
● Sept. 14 — “Envisioning a World of Space People,” a virtual lecture by Kathryn Lueders, associate administrator of NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate. She will discuss making space more broadly accessible and the growing space economy. 8 p.m. Hosted by the National Air and Space Museum. To sign up and watch: tinyurl.com/2hymp5ww. Home: airandspace.si.edu.
● Sept. 17 — Virtual Planetarium Show, hosted by the National Air and Space Museum. Kids of all ages can see what’s happening in the early autumn heavens. 1 p.m. To sign up and watch: tinyurl.com/2akj63n3.
Blaine Friedlander can be reached at SkyWatchPost@gmail.com.