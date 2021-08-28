While you won’t be able to see it immediately, a new moon occurs Sept. 6 at 8:51 p.m. Eastern time, said the observatory. Two nights later, the faint sliver of the young moon sneaks past the very low planet Mercury (Sept. 8) that hugs the western horizon. It’s low, so Mercury will be very difficult to spot. The new moon, looking like a fingernail clipping, scoots past the luminous Venus on Sept. 9.