The Quadrantid meteors zip briefly through dark heavens, peaking on the evening of Jan. 3, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. At peak — a narrow window — the forecast is for more than one hundred shooting stars an hour. If you’re patient, you can see a few. Step outside and look up. Astronomers believe these meteors may have originated from near-Earth asteroid 2003 EH1, a probable former comet, as suggested by astronomer Peter Jenniskens of the SETI Institute.