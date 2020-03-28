Tonight (March 29) after sunset, look west to find Earth’s neighboring planet Venus (-4.5 magnitude, very bright) below — and slightly to the right — of the crescent young moon in the constellation Taurus.

In a dark evening sky — away from light pollution — find the nebulous cotton fuzz called Messier 45 (M45), directly above Venus, now through the first days of April, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. That open cluster also goes by the Pleiades or the Seven Sisters. The effervescent Venus seems to glide over the group on consecutive evenings like a cursor over a spot on a computer screen.

Venus becomes a brilliant -4.7 magnitude western object at the end of April, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.

The moon reaches perigee — its closest point to Earth all month and all year — on April 7. About 90 minutes before midnight April 7, the moon officially reaches full in the eastern U.S., says the observatory. In Europe, the moon becomes full April 8. It will be 221,771.728 miles from Earth. Accounting for proximity to perigee, astronomers call this the “perigee full moon,” but you’ll probably hear it called a “supermoon” for its alleged largesse.

Wake before sunrise to enjoy the current morning planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Look east to enjoy the moon approach the attention-getting Jupiter (-2.2 magnitude, bright) on April 14. By the next night, the waning, last-quarter moon trots by the ringed Saturn (zero magnitude, dimmer than Jupiter) and the moon scoots by the red, ruddy Mars (zero magnitude) on April 16, according to the observatory.

The Lyrid meteors peak on the evening of April 21-22, when about 20 shooting stars an hour — under dark skies and a new moon — dart across the night heavens, according to the International Meteors Organization (imo.net). The parent to these meteors is Comet Thatcher (C/1861 G), discovered by A.E. Thatcher a week before the Civil War started.

As the comets round the sun on their journey through the solar system, they leave a trail of tiny debris. The Earth crosses these debris paths and smacks into the dust. Pebbles zing into our atmosphere, burn and light up — giving us a meteoric light show.

Comet ATLAS (C/2019 Y4) — discovered by ATLAS, the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System, in Hawaii on Dec. 28 — is brightening, as it is a few months now from swinging past the sun. The brightness of this dirty snowball has been predicted to be about magnitude 12, but thanks to a sudden, unexplained burst, it may be a magnitude 9 object now, according to astronomer Geoff Chester at the Naval Observatory.

While the comet may get much brighter, Chester expressed a healthy dose of cynicism. “We’ll keep our fingers crossed, but the thing about comets is that they’re notoriously unpredictable,” he said.

In a Jan. 10 announcement by the Minor Planet Center, Cambridge, Mass., astronomers noted that the comet’s orbital elements matched closely those for the Great Comet of 1844 (C/1844 Y1). That comet was naked-eye brightness and it was visible in broad daylight after it passed perihelion — its closest passage to the sun, Chester said. “This object may be associated with that comet — we’re not sure,” he said.

In mid-May, Comet ATLAS could be as bright as -2 or -3 magnitude, visible in the northwestern sky twilight. The comet’s closest approach to Earth is calculated for May 23 at a distance of about 72 million miles; and the comet reaches perihelion May 30 at around 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, when it could — emphasis on “could” — reach a very bright -4 or -5 magnitude, he said.