Glorious, gaseous, giant planets entertain evening sky gazers in August, while this year’s peaking Perseid meteors shoot across the sky at mid-month, all while enduring a portly moon.

As a beacon in the southern heavens, jumbo Jupiter anchors a noticeable triangle with the less bright Saturn in the southeast and the reddish Antares, a first-magnitude twinkling star to the lower right of Jupiter. Turn off your television, walk outside and behold these cosmic treasures.

This giant rises late in the afternoon for early August, and when dusk arrives, you’ll find it high in the south. The planet — very bright at -2.4 magnitude now — crosses the meridian about 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Naval Observatory. The big gassy planet, found under the constellation Ophiuchus, sets around 2 a.m. early in the month, but after midnight later in August.

The ringed Saturn hangs out far left of the solar system’s king. Find the zero-magnitude (bright enough to see) planet lollygagging near the handle of the teapot shape in the constellation Sagittarius. You probably will not see the ringed planet at dusk, but you will find it easier when the sky gets dark and your eyes adjust.

If you are at an east-facing ocean beach in early August, look for the fleet planet Mercury this week in the eastern heavens about an hour before sunrise. It’s a zero-magnitude (bright) object near the Gemini twins Castor and Pollux.

The moon reaches first quarter Aug. 7, and it snuggles near Jupiter on Aug. 9. The fattening moon dashes toward Saturn on Aug. 10 and approaches the ringed planet on Aug. 11, scooting away by Aug. 12. The moon is officially full Aug. 15, according to the observatory.

Mars and Venus take a vacation in the solar glare, hiding near the sun. You will not see Earth’s neighboring planets for a while. Venus comes back in mid-September, and our red neighbor returns to celestial view in the latter days of October.

Arguably the world’s most well-known meteors, the Perseids are projected to peak on the night of Aug. 12-13, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (www.rasc.ca). The society said the Perseid meteors peak could have 90 meteors per hour, in the late evening and the morning hours. But this year’s viewing has a catch: The moon is plump and nearly full, which can easily wash out many of the shooting stars.

Meteors occur when comets speed through the solar system and leave a dusty trail behind. Earth smacks into the leftover comet specks, which burn up in our atmosphere, creating a meteoric streak across the heavens. Though you may see just a few, give gazing a chance.

Down-to-Earth Events:

● Aug. 5 — “The Saturn System seen through the Eyes of Cassini,” a talk by astronomer Carrie Anderson, at the University of Maryland observatory, College Park. Enjoy the starry heavens through telescopes afterward, weather permitting. 9 p.m.

www.astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

● Aug. 10 — Scope out Jupiter, Saturn and a few Messier objects at “Exploring the Sky,” a tour of the heavens from inside Washington, hosted by the National Park Service and the National Capital Astronomers, at Rock Creek Park near the Nature Center, in the field south of Military and Glover roads NW. 9 p.m.

capitalastronomers.org.

● Aug. 20 — “Astronomy From 40,000 Feet: Observing Protostars with NASA’s SOFIA Flying Observatory,” a talk by astronomer Tracy Huard at the University of Maryland observatory, College Park. Night sky viewing afterward, weather permitting. 9 p.m. www.astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

● Aug. 25 — “Looking Up at the Stars,” a gathering to observe cosmic wonder, at Lake Artemesia, 8200 55th Ave., College Park. Hosted by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, with the National Capital Astronomers. 7:45 p.m. Weather permitting. Parking at corner of 55th Avenue and Berwyn Road. www.mncppc.org.

Blaine Friedlander can be reached at PostSkyWatch@yahoo.com.

