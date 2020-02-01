During the last week in February, see the new moon — a waxing, skinny crescent — approach Venus on Feb. 26, pass the planet on the next night, then climb higher by Feb. 28.

The fleet Mercury skims the early-evening horizon now in the west-southwestern sky. The nimble planet is bright, at -1 magnitude, according to the observatory. Find Mercury hovering above the horizon for the first third of the month, but by Feb. 11, it becomes dimmer at -0.6 magnitude.

Wake up before daybreak to find Mars, Jupiter and Saturn loitering in the southern heavens. Before sunrise on the mornings of Feb. 18-20, find planetary and lunar activity near the constellation Sagittarius.

The waning crescent moon on Feb. 18 seems to nudge Mars, a planet with a tepid +1.2 magnitude, in the south before the moon occults (covers) it. For Washington, the occultation starts a half-hour after sunrise, so in effect, the sun washes the event out for casual sidewalk observers. The West Coast lucks out on viewing the occultation: In Los Angeles, for example, it starts at 3:37 a.m. Pacific Standard Time, according to the International Occultation Timing Association.

On Feb. 19, the skinnier moon approaches Jupiter (-1.9 magnitude, very bright) in eastern Sagittarius, and the next night, the wisplike lunar crescent sits near the ringed planet Saturn (+0.6 magnitude, bright), below and to the left of Sagittarius.

Betelgeuse, the red supergiant star that claims the eastern shoulder of the constellation Orion, the hunter, has been quickly dimming since the fall. You can find the star in the early evening by looking southeast for the H shape of Orion. On Feb. 4, fading Betelgeuse will be below and to the right of the first-quarter moon.

Brian Murphy, a professor of physics and astronomy at Butler University in Indianapolis, said the variable star may have dimmed a full magnitude — to about +1.6 magnitude — during the past several months.

“Dropping brightness and seeing this action, Betelgeuse may be going through its death throes . . . but then again, maybe not,” he said. The dimming may be a sign it could become a supernova that would be visible to skywatchers on Earth. Should that happen, Murphy noted, our blue planet is safely far away.

Down-to-Earth events:

● Feb. 5 — The open house at the University of Maryland Observatory in College Park features a heavenly lecture; then gaze at winter’s starry night skies through telescopes afterward, weather permitting. 8 p.m. ­astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

● Feb. 8 — “The Depletion of Mars’ Atmosphere,” a talk by planetary astronomer Tim Livengood of the Goddard Space Flight Center, at the National Capital Astronomers regular meeting, at the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. 7:30 p.m. capitalastronomers.org.

● Feb. 9 — “ALMA and Game-Changing Science,” a talk by astrophysicist Joe Pesce, a program director at the National Science Foundation, discussing the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array — or ALMA — in Chile. At the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club meeting, 163 Research Hall, George Mason University. 7 p.m.­novac.com.

● Feb. 11 — “The Sun in a New Light,” a lecture by Mark Cheung, senior staff physicist at the Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Center, on how the sun emits at all electromagnetic wavelengths and how science is revealing solar mysteries. 8 p.m. National Air and Space Museum, Lockheed Martin Imax Theater. View the lecture online: ­airandspace.si.edu.

● Feb. 20 — “The Evolution of Galaxies Through Cosmic Time,” a talk by astronomy professor Alberto Bolatto at the open house of the University of Maryland Observatory in College Park. Afterward, enjoy the night splendor through telescopes, weather permitting. 8p.m. astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

● Feb. 29 — “Looking Up at the Stars,” public sky gazing at Patuxent River Park, pavilion area, 16000 Croom Airport Road, Upper Marlboro, Md. Hosted by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, in partnership with the Southern Maryland Astronomical Society. 7-10 p.m. (Rain date: March 1.) mncppc.org.