Jupiter, the planetary king of the solar system, offers a gentle early summer reign.

The big, gaseous planet rises in the southeast now just before 9 p.m. This giant planet at the lower end of the constellation Ophiuchus is a -2.6 magnitude object, very bright. On June 10, Jupiter rises at 8:21 p.m., according to the U.S. Naval Observatory, and it will be in opposition to the sun. This means that the planet will be a “full” Jupiter, since the sun is opposite in the sky from Jupiter from our earthly perch.

Jupiter effectively stays up all night in mid-June.

Hours after the sun sets, Jupiter sits higher in the southeast. By June 14, a waxing gibbous moon begins to approach the big, bright planet. Since the moon officially becomes full on the (very early) morning of June 17, the night of June 16/17 has the portly moon pass Jupiter on its way to Saturn. The ringed planet (zero magnitude, bright) and the moon tango for a few nights between June 17 and 19. (In the mornings, see Jupiter leading Saturn in the southwest sky before sunrise.)

Meanwhile, on the other side of sky, just past sunset June 18, look low in the west-northwest where the planets Mars and Mercury hang out like chums on a playground. Of the two, Mercury is brighter at about zero magnitude, and Mars is about +1.8 magnitude — which is on the dim side.

Venus ascends the east-northeast just before 5 a.m. now, near the constellation Taurus. People standing on eastern beaches awaiting sunrise may see Venus ahead of the sun, as our neighboring planet is about -3.8 magnitude, very bright. This bright beacon of planetary beauty begins to disappear into the sun for the summer later in June, but it returns in the late summer — just before the autumnal equinox.

The summer solstice arrives June 21 at 11:54 a.m. Eastern time. Between June 18 and June 24, there will be a lengthy 14 hours and 54 minutes of daylight on each day for Washington. But daylight gradually slips away, starting June 25 until December’s winter solstice, according to the Naval Observatory.

Down-to-Earth Events:

●June 3 — Preview summer’s heavenly happenings in the final “Stars Tonight” for the season at the David M. Brown Planetarium, 1426 N. Quincy St., Arlington, adjacent to Washington-Lee High School. 7:30 p.m. $3. friendsoftheplanetarium.org.

●June 5 — “Road to the Red Planet: Human Exploration of Mars,” a talk by NASA’s Max Parks, at the University of Maryland observatory, College Park. Enjoy the late spring heavens through telescopes afterward, weather permitting. 9 p.m. www.astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

●June 8 — The National Capital Astronomers will feature science fair winners and astronomy photos at their last regular meeting for the season, held at the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. 7:30 p.m. capitalastronomers.org.

●June 9 — The Northern Virginia Astronomy Club will hold its regular meeting, 163 Research Hall, George Mason University. 7 p.m. novac.com.

●June 19 — “The Future of Exploration,” a lecture by Jim Green, NASA’s chief scientist, will explain how the moon provides a challenging environment for robotic and human explorers. Lockheed Martin Imax Theater. 8 p.m. Information and tickets: airandspace.si.edu.

●June 20 — “Extrasolar Planets: Exploring Alien Worlds,” a talk by Eliza Kempton, assistant professor at the University of Maryland, at the university’s observatory, College Park. 9 p.m. Afterward, see night sky wonder, weather permitting. www.astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

●June 22 — Solstice Saturday at the National Air and Space Museum on the Mall offers extended hours from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., featuring activities and exhibits. After hours, attend the Solstice Star Party from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the 16-inch reflector telescope at the Phoebe Waterman Haas Public Observatory, adjacent to the museum. airandspace.si.edu.

●June 22 — Astronomy Festival on the Mall. See safe telescopic observations of the sun, Jupiter, Saturn and star clusters with astronomers from more than 20 groups. 6-11 p.m., on the Mall in front of the Smithsonian Castle, 1000 Jefferson Dr. SW. Organized and hosted by Hofstra University. goo.gl/tc2y42.

●June 25 — “The Dark Side of the Universe,” a lecture by Neta A. Bahcall, professor of astrophysics, Princeton University. Bahcall discusses dark matter and dark energy of the universe as part of a legacy celebration for the late astronomer Vera Rubin. 6:30 p.m. At the Carnegie Institution for Science, 1530 P St. NW. Information and registration: carnegiescience.edu.

●June 27 — “Universe or Multiverse?” a conversation with Andrei Linde, professor of physics, Stanford University, explains recent developments in inflationary cosmology, particle physics and string theory. 6:30 p.m. At the Carnegie Institution for Science, 1530 P St. NW. Information and registration: carnegiescience.edu.

Blaine Friedlander may be reached at PostSkyWatch@yahoo.com.

Read more