Enjoy the official full moon on June 5. The waning gibbous moon — sitting at the top of the teapot-shaped Sagittarius on June 7 — approaches the Jupiter-Saturn duo. Our lunar companion appears to slide closer to Jupiter on June 8, and then passes the ringed Saturn by June 9.

AD

AD

The moon approaches Mars (rising mid-month in the east around 1:30 a.m.) on June 12 and sweeps past the Red Planet the next morning.

Find the rusty-looking planet between the constellations Pisces and Aquarius, at about -0.2 magnitude, according to the observatory. It gets brighter toward the end of June. Before the sun fully takes over the morning, Mars hangs out about 30 degrees from the horizon in the south-southeast.

Mars spends the summer and into the autumn getting substantially brighter, according to Geoff Chester of the Naval Observatory. The distance will shrink between us and our red neighbor by early October.

For the first few weeks of June, Venus hides in the sun’s glare. You can’t see it.

AD

The dazzling Venus — our other planetary neighbor — emerges low in the morning’s eastern sky in the middle of June. By June 20, early rising eastern beachcombers can enjoy it ascending the eastern heavens around 4:45 a.m. Just 10 days later, Venus rises close to an hour earlier. The bright Venus is -4.5 magnitude (very bright) on June 20 and becomes slightly brighter by June 30 (-4.7 magnitude), according to the observatory.

AD

Venus and the waning, old crescent moon enjoy a fast morning dance — close to the horizon — when they are less than a degree from one another June 19. See it before 5 a.m.

For evening strolls, find the fleet planet Mercury in the western sky just after sunset, loitering with the constellation Gemini’s twins Castor and Pollux early in June. Quick Mercury will be at 0.66 magnitude (bright), but it sinks toward the horizon by mid-month.

AD

Officially marking the beginning of a hazy, hot and humid season, the Northern Hemisphere’s summer solstice starts June 20 at 5:44 p.m., according to the observatory.

On the other side of the world, a penumbral lunar eclipse occurs for Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia on June 5, according to retired NASA eclipse expert Fred Espenak. The full moon gently skims through Earth’s penumbral shadow and probably won’t be noticed.

AD

An annular solar eclipse also occurs on the other side of the world on June 21, when the new moon appears to scoot in front of the sun. It is not a total eclipse. Instead, the moon is farther back, so a “ring of fire” will form around the moon’s edges and probably bring about the fiery “diamond ring” effect. The eclipse can be seen from Africa, the Middle East, northern India, southern China on to the Pacific Ocean.

AD

The greatest part of the eclipse is 1 minute and 22 seconds, and it occurs over Pakistan and northern India, at 6:40 Universal Time (2:40 a.m. Eastern time), according to Espenak’s calculations. For more information, visit Espenak’s Eclipsewise.com.

Tune in for a down-to-Earth event June 2: “Seeing the Unseeable: Capturing an Image of a Black Hole,” an online lecture by Sheperd Doeleman of the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration. The Exploring Space Lecture series event will be hosted by the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum (airandspace.si.edu) at 8 p.m. Link to the lecture: https://rb.gy/10eval.

AD

Blaine Friedlander can be reached at PostSkyWatch@yahoo.com.