A very young crescent moon will appear low on the west-northwestern horizon below Venus on June 11. For the next evening, in the western sky, the skinny lunar crescent will sit between Venus and the higher, somewhat reddish, dim Mars. The thin moon skates above the Red Planet on June 13.
Venus, by late June, will be to the left of the twins’ asterism in the constellation Gemini, moving toward the constellation Cancer.
Our other neighbor, the red ruddy Mars — which needs a traffic signal and roadway signs — hangs out in the constellation Cancer for most of June. The planet is a hard-to-see 1.8 magnitude, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.
The distant, large gaseous planets Jupiter and Saturn putter in the eastern morning heavens. Ringed Saturn rises after midnight as May ends and June begins. Jupiter ascends the eastern horizon at about 1:20 a.m. Find the waning moon beginning to scoot under Saturn (zero magnitude, dim) on May 30 before sunrise.
Early-morning joggers or dog walkers can see the moon approach Jupiter, which is -2.2 magnitude, bright, according to the observatory. For June 2, the last quarter moon appears to have passed the two planets.
The moon turns full June 24, according to the observatory.
If you don’t catch the early June action of Jupiter, Saturn and the moon, catch the replay June 27 when the waning gibbous moon dashes under Saturn and — on the mornings of June 28 to June 29 — scurries under bright Jupiter.
Get ready to dab on sunscreen. For the Eastern United States, the summer solstice occurs on June 20 at 11:32 p.m., said the observatory. That’s when summer officially starts.
On June 10, at the new moon, there will be an annular solar eclipse — the type where the moon cuts in front of the sun and seems to generate a ring of fire. Don’t get excited, the ring of fire won’t be seen in the United States.
The path of annularity runs from Canada north of the Great Lakes, through the Arctic and North Pole, and then ends in Russia. The Great Lakes and the Northeast regions get a partial eclipse. Again, don’t get excited.
For Washington, the sun rises at 5:42 a.m., which is when the sun (70 percent covered by the moon) ascends the eastern morning sky, according to astronomer Geoff Chester of the Naval Observatory. It all ends about 45 minutes later.
Considering how the sun sits at a difficult angle on the horizon, for sky gazers it will be hard to see even if you make a cardboard pinhole projector (safe method) to see it.
Chester advises eye safety: Don’t look at the sun directly, don’t look at it through binoculars or a telescope. “Any kind of solar eclipse is extremely dangerous to view without proper eye protection,” he said.
Since this is a partial eclipse that’s covering 70 percent the sun, at best, people are not going to miss anything. “That morning sunrise is not going to seem unusual. It will seem like a normal, sunny morning,” he said. “For us, it’s a partial solar eclipse, not a total eclipse. You will not see any of the eclipse phenomena associated with a total or annular eclipse.”
It’s not worth risking your eyesight, he said: “It’s not real boffo.”
Chester suggests saving excitement for the annular eclipse over the continental United States on Oct. 14, 2023, and for the total eclipse on April 8, 2024.
Down-to-earth events:
● June 4 — “Quantum Gravity,” an online lecture by Carlo Rovelli of Aix-Marseille University, France, speaking on the quantum theory of gravity and its implications for space and time. Hosted by PSW, pswscience.org. 8 p.m., with lecture live on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3wnD55a.
● June 18 — “NASA’s Commercial Crew Program: Returning America to Human Spaceflight,” an online lecture by Steve Stich, the program’s manager for NASA. Stich will provide program overview and its implementation of public-private partnerships. Hosted by PSW, pswscience.org. 8 p.m., with lecture live on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3wnD55a.
● June 29 — “Venus Rediscovered: An Astrobiological or Astrophysical Frontier?” an online lecture by James Garvin, chief scientist at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, will discuss what we might learn of Venus. 8 p.m. Hosted by the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. For registration: airandspace.si.edu, then go to “Visit” and “Events.”
