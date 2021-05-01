For the Eastern states, this action is extremely low on the western horizon. Officially, for Washington, moonset is 5:50 a.m., around sunrise. “You’ll see a little bit of darkening when the moon is setting,” Chester said, if you have a clear view of the horizon. “You’ll see a little notch [of darkness] cut out of it, maybe, if you’re lucky . . . but it’s only a couple of degrees above the horizon.”