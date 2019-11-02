A rare celestial event, this transit is Mercury’s fourth of the century, with 10 more to go. Against the sun’s bright face, Mercury will appear as a tiny dot chugging steadily along for hours.

If you miss this transit, the next one is Nov. 13, 2032, but it’s not visible to the United States. The next transit visible here is May 7, 2049, said astronomer Geoff Chester of the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Be warned: Do not look directly at the sun. Do not look at the sun through the unprotected lens of a telescope or binoculars, as you will go blind instantly. Do not use dime-store eclipse glasses, because you will not discern Mercury’s tiny dot against the sun’s face, and don’t use those glasses with binoculars or a telescope.

Options for safe viewing Nov. 11 include watching it online via slooh.com or finding live Facebook or Twitter feeds.

• In Washington, see the transit live through a telescope that is safe for the eyes at the Phoebe Waterman Haas Public Observatory, adjacent to the National Air and Space Museum. It’s on the terrace along Independence Avenue near Fourth Street SW, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (airandspace.si.edu).

• George Mason University’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, with the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club (novac.com), will set up safe viewing in the morning at the Shenandoah parking deck beginning 7 a.m. on the Fairfax campus. Physicist Hakeem Oluseyi will speak at 8:15 a.m. on “Measuring the Universe: How Transits Led to the First Absolute Measurement of Distances in the Solar System,” at the university’s Hub Ballroom. RSVP: alumni.gmu.edu/MercuryTransit. Viewing program ends at 10:30 a.m.

• The University of Maryland Observatory, College Park, will set up transit viewing at a campus location to be determined. Information will be on the website: www.astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

This month's sights

Gazing into the southern and southwestern sky after sunset, you’ll see the planets Saturn, Jupiter and Venus.

The bright Venus (-3.8 magnitude) will hug the southwestern horizon now as night falls in early November. It will rise higher in the next few weeks. To the upper left of Venus, find Jupiter (-1.9 magnitude, bright), which is dim compared with Venus. Above Jupiter, find the ringed planet Saturn in the south — relatively dim at 0.6 magnitude.

Gaseous and large Jupiter seems to scoot closer to Venus for a few weeks. On Nov. 24, the effervescent Venus gently nudges Jupiter, according to the Naval Observatory. As night falls on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, see the new, skinny crescent moon loiter with Venus and Jupiter. The young moon then scoots close to Saturn on Nov. 29.

The Leonid meteors will be light this year. The shower peaks the weekend of Nov. 16-18. With about 20 shooting stars an hour at peak late at night, the fat, gibbous moon could wash out many meteors. (The full moon is days earlier, Nov. 12.) Some astronomy groups suggest looking late at night on Nov. 16-17, but the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada predicts the peak Nov. 17-18. How do you find them? Find a dark sky away from streetlights, be patient and look up.

Down-to-Earth Events:

●Nov. 4 — “Stars Tonight” at the David M. Brown Planetarium, 1426 N. Quincy St., Arlington, adjacent to Washington-Lee High School. 7:30 p.m. $3. This will be the final “Stars Tonight” program for 18 months, while an adjacent building is renovated. www.apsva.us/planetarium-overview/.

●Nov. 5 — “Transit of Mercury,” a talk by astronomer Elizabeth Warner on how the planet Mercury will move across the sun on the morning of Nov. 11. At the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. Enjoy the night sky through telescopes afterward, weather permitting. 8 p.m. astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

●Nov. 9 — “Lava Tubes on Mars: Leveraging Volcanic Features to Reduce Exposure to Radiation,” a talk by Antonio Paris, chief scientist at the Center for Planetary Science. This is the National Capital Astronomers’ regular meeting, held at the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. 7:30 p.m. capitalastronomers.org.

●Nov. 20 — “Exploring Volcanoes in Central Iceland as Analogs for Planetary Surfaces,” a talk by NASA scientist Jacob Richardson, at the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. Catch the starry cosmos through telescopes afterward, weather permitting. 8 p.m. www.astro.umd.edu/openhouse.

