Jupiter and Saturn, the same two gas giant planets that starred in August’s southern evening sky, return for a September encore.

Look to the south-southwest after the sun sets to find Jupiter at -2.2 magnitude (very bright) and hanging out in the lower part of the constellation Ophiuchus, just above the constellation Scorpius. That gassy planet is prominent in the evening’s prime time now, but if you look low and to the right, you’ll see the reddish Antares.

If you don’t know where Jupiter is, the first-quarter moon leapfrogs over it Sept. 5 and 6, and the swelling moon sneaks past Saturn on Sept. 7 and 8. Saturn is a zero-magnitude planet, loitering in the south in the mid-evening, and the ringed planet is substantially dim compared with Jupiter. Find Saturn near the handle of Sagittarius’s teapot shape.

Mars, Mercury and Venus hide in the sun’s glare. Mars conjuncts with the sun on Sept. 2, and the fleet Mercury reaches superior conjunction (Mercury is behind the sun from Earth ’s perspective) on Sept. 4. The effervescent Venus reached superior conjunction Aug. 14 and will emerge from the sun’s glare later in September, low in the evening’s western sky. Mars surfaces from the sun’s brightness later in October.

Welcome to fall! The Autumnal Equinox — when the sun appears to cross from the Northern Hemisphere into the Southern Hemisphere — is Sept. 23 at 3:50 a.m. Eastern time, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory. That’s when fall starts in the Northern Hemisphere — and spring starts in the Southern Hemisphere.

The harvest moon — the full moon near the autumnal equinox — officially happens Sept. 14 at 12:33 a.m. Eastern time, according to the observatory. Because this happens just after midnight in the eastern United States, the full moon occurs on Sept. 13 for the remaining time zones. Thus, for the central time zone, that moon becomes full at 11:33 p.m. Sept. 13.

Down-to-Earth events:

● Sept. 5 — The University of Maryland Observatory, College Park, hosts an open house, which features an astronomy talk and then observations of the heavens, weather permitting. 9 p.m.

● Sept. 6 — “Quantum Gravity: It’s Different and Why,” a lecture by Jared Kaplan, a Johns Hopkins University physics professor, at the Philosophical Society of Washington. Powell Auditorium, Cosmos Club, 2170 Florida Ave. NW. 8 p.m. pswscience.org.

● Sept. 7 — Gaze toward Jupiter and Saturn — and other objects — at “Exploring the Sky,” hosted by the National Park Service and the National Capital Astronomers, at Rock Creek Park, near the Nature Center, in the field south of Military and Glover roads NW. 8 p.m.



● Sept. 8 — Local astronomers share knowledge on purchasing telescopes and binoculars at the regular meeting of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club, 163 Research Hall, George Mason University. 7 p.m.

● Sept. 9 — Watch "Stars Tonight" at the David M. Brown Planetarium, 1426 N. Quincy St., Arlington, adjacent to Washington-Lee High School. 7:30 p.m. $3.

● Sept. 12 — "Women of Apollo," the 2019 John H. Glenn Lecture in Space History, features aerospace engineer JoAnn Hardin Morgan, engineer Poppy Northcutt and Carolyn Leach Huntoon as they discuss their trailblazing work on the NASA Apollo missions. Lockheed Martin Imax Theater, National Air and Space Museum, Washington. 8 p.m.

● Sept. 14 — NASA planetary astronomer Carrie Anderson speaks on the Cassini Mission's journey into Saturn's system. She will explain how the rings formed and their composition at the regular meeting of the National Capital Astronomers, held at the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. 7:30 p.m.



● Sept. 20 — "Space Architecture for a Moon Village," a lecture on living in space, by senior designer Daniel Inocente of the architectural firm Skidmore Owings & Merrill, at the Philosophical Society of Washington. Powell Auditorium, Cosmos Club, 2170 Florida Ave. NW. 8 p.m.



● Sept. 20 — Learn about the sky and then enjoy cosmic wonder — through telescopes — at the University of Maryland Observatory, College Park. Weather permitting. 9 p.m.



● Sept. 22 — “Looking Up at the Stars,” a public observation event at the historic Montpelier Mansion, 9650 Muirkirk Rd., Laurel. Hosted by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, in partnership with the Goddard Astronomy Club. 6 to 10 p.m. Weather permitting. www.mncppc.org.

Blaine Friedlander can be reached at PostSkyWatch@yahoo.com.

