The series takes readers to icebergs, urban digs and remote field stations. In one report, public archaeologist Nina M. Versaggi writes how she helps preserve cultural treasures in places where construction projects are planned.

What happens when fragments of Native American cooking hearths are found at the site of a proposed parking lot? Versaggi says she helped developers and officials in Binghamton, N.Y., determine how to preserve the site for future research.

Geologist Michael Perfit’s work also focuses on what is beneath Earth’s surface. He goes underwater to study volcanoes on midocean ridges. The job is physically and mentally exhausting. Perfit describes what it’s like in Alvin, a submersible vehicle that he has taken to depths of nearly 40,000 feet about 40 times.

He paints an evocative picture of a seafloor covered in lava flows, hydrothermal vents and unusual wildlife. His samples, photos and observations are then used to help answer lingering questions about how the majority of Earth’s crust is formed.

So far, there are 46 articles in the series — enough to answer your questions about challenging scientific pursuits and stoke your imagination. To read, visit bit.ly/scientistsatwork.

