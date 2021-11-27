“But this new paper says, ‘Not so fast — these subtle changes during summers can be exacerbating some of these effects and you need to pay attention to that as well,’ ” said Michelle Carstensen, wildlife health program supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, who did not participate in the study. She said the paper is enlightening, but she added that Isle Royale has unique characteristics. Its only moose predators are wolves, which nearly died out before officials began restoring the population in 2018 with mainland substitutes. Isle Royale has no deer, so its moose aren’t exposed to brainworm, a deadly parasite that deer carry. Hunting isn’t allowed there.