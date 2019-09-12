The Washington Post

September 13 is Uncle Sam Day! Do you know the story behind Uncle Sam?

Some still aren't certain if the man behind the American symbol is Samuel Wilson. But Congress made September 13 a national day to commemorate the birth of the man behind the patriotic icon.

KidsPost September 12, 2019
First things first, who is Uncle Sam?




Samuel Adams

Samuel Wilson

Samuel Johnson

Samuel Smith

What did Uncle Sam represent?


The government

The military

The country

The Constitution

There was another national symbol before Uncle Sam appeared. She symbolized the United States.

Liberty

Olympia

Columbia

Justice

Uncle Sam didn't become widely known as a symbol until World War I. The iconic poster of him pointing was used to ask people to do what?

To feed the homeless

To vote

To pay taxes

To join the U.S. Army

5

This person illustrated the iconic poster of Uncle Sam. He used himself as a model to depict Uncle Sam.

James Montgomery Flagg

Thomas Nast

Gordon Browne

Frederic Remington

What year did Congress recognize that Samuel Wilson was the inspiration for Uncle Sam?

1920

1944

1959

1961

True or False? There is a statue of Samuel Wilson in Massachusetts.


True

False

