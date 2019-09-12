September 13 is Uncle Sam Day! Do you know the story behind Uncle Sam?

Some still aren't certain if the man behind the American symbol is Samuel Wilson. But Congress made September 13 a national day to commemorate the birth of the man behind the patriotic icon.
First things first, who is Uncle Sam?
Samuel Adams
Samuel Wilson
Samuel Johnson
Samuel Smith
What did Uncle Sam represent?
The government
The military
The country
The Constitution
There was another national symbol before Uncle Sam appeared. She symbolized the United States.
Liberty
Olympia
Columbia
Justice
Uncle Sam didn't become widely known as a symbol until World War I. The iconic poster of him pointing was used to ask people to do what?
To feed the homeless
To vote
To pay taxes
To join the U.S. Army
This person illustrated the iconic poster of Uncle Sam. He used himself as a model to depict Uncle Sam.
James Montgomery Flagg
Thomas Nast
Gordon Browne
Frederic Remington
What year did Congress recognize that Samuel Wilson was the inspiration for Uncle Sam?
1920
1944
1959
1961
True or False? There is a statue of Samuel Wilson in Massachusetts.
True
False