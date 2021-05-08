Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Friday with a sprained right elbow. He felt discomfort in his last outing and has some fluid build up in the elbow from a previous ligament injury. ... Jesús Luzardo (broken left pinkie) played catch from 60 feet at a low-effort level and will continue to throw from 60-75 feet over the next week before the A’s take more X-rays then determine next steps. He could return in a couple of weeks. ... LHP A.J. Puk was scheduled to throw live BP/simulated game Saturday in Las Vegas and could begin a rehab assignment this coming week. ... RHP Burch Smith was reinstated from the injured list. ... OF Chad Pinder (sprained left knee) ran the bases again Saturday among his on-field baseball work and will travel Sunday to join Triple-A Las Vegas before beginning a rehab assignment Monday that Melvin figures will be at least three games.