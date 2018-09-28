A project out of London — home to possibly the world’s hippest, most exciting jazz scene in the late 2010s — Sons of Kemet fits exactly zero stereotypes of jazz. It is a quartet featuring tenor saxophone (Shabaka Hutchings, London’s darling), tuba (Theon Cross), and two drummers (Tom Skinner and Eddie Hick). The vibe they brought to Adams Morgan’s Songbyrd on Thursday night was as earthshaking as it was booty-shaking.

Jazz fans, especially in America but in the wider world as well, are used to a level of African American grammar in their music: the lingua Franca of the tradition. Three tunes into Sons of Kemet’s set, the language was familiar only in a ghostly sense. The first, unnamed tune held western African rhythms in the prime position, with a faint Caribbean lilt; the second, whose title was also withheld, reversed the equation, thrusting ska accents to the fore and downplaying (without cloaking) the interlocking meters. The once-again-anonymous third and fourth tunes split the difference: West African was held in balance with Caribbean, with flashes of American percussive notions brought by dueling traps between Skinner and Hick.

Was it a departure from the usual touchstone, the idiom sometimes called Black American Music? Absolutely, and with good reason: Sons of Kemet were playing Black British Music. This is not a term they have used, but their sound pulls from African colonial realms in the former British Empire. What’s more, refraining from that term did not fool the standing-room, packed-to-the-rafters audience at Songbyrd. Not that it was a room full of ethnomusicologists; it was merely a room full of people who knew the basic grooves they were hearing. They bounced to the ska of the second tune, swayed to Hutchings’s trance stylings on the fifth (which also bobbed along underneath Hutchings, thanks to Hicks’s popping rimshots and Cross’s melodic vamp).

It was intoxicating, delirious with groove — but there is a larger takeaway. London jazz may be as hip as it is because its practitioners are more in touch with the music’s folk aspect (a common complaint among jazz die-hards). Watching Cross play with both swing and abandon — on the instrument that was jazz’s original bass — while Hutchings engulfed the polyrhythms without missing a beat, a D.C. spectator feels a little out of step. This is an honestly foreign approach to jazz — the African diaspora without being particularly American. Still: American jazz could, should, learn from it.