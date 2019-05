North Carolina 3rd District special election results

Seventeen Republicans and six Democrats are running for their parties’ nominations. A candidate must win at least 30 percent of the vote to win the primary. If no candidate hits that mark, the top two will advance to a July 9 runoff. The general election will be held on that date if neither race goes to a runoff; otherwise, it will be Sept. 10. The seat will be up for grabs again in the 2020 midterm election.The district covers most of North Carolina’s coastline, including the Outer Banks. The state’s current congressional boundaries were adopted in 2017 but were struck down by a federal court because of partisan gerrymandering . The districts were still in use for the 2018 midterm election. The case is now in front of the Supreme Court.