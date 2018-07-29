The Washington Post
Campaigns and Elections

North Carolina 3rd District special election results

Thomas wins Democratic primary; GOP goes to July 9 runoff
District 3 Republican-held seat
In 2016, Trump won this district by 24 points and Walter Jones (R) won by 34.4.
Republican
Democrat

Raleigh

12

3

Charlotte

Winston-Salem

Durham

Greensboro

Asheville

Raleigh

Greenville

3

Charlotte

Wilmington

Viewpoints
Different voices on the elections
  • Opinion
Stop fixating on the White House. Democrats have a lot at stake in next year’s Senate race.

  • By Karen Tumulty
  • Opinion
This House majority was won not on the platform of national single-payer health care, but on a commitment to improve the ACA.

  • By Heidi Heitkamp


Here’s what we’re not likely to see.

  • Michael Green, Zack Cooper
  • ·

The Israel-based company admitted no wrongdoing and denies a role in the deadly crisis.

A political stalemate with Congress shows few signs of clearing up soon.

In this holiday weekend edition: What to read, what the candidates are up to, and how the left-wing primaries are shaping up.

During a visit to Japan, Trump voiced faith in the North Korean leader while taking a shot at Biden as a “low IQ individual,” prompting pushback from Republicans and Democrats.

Most Read Politics