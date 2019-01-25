UVALDE, Texas — Police say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a boxer at the victim’s South Texas home.

Uvalde police said Thursday that the boy is charged in the slaying of John Duane VanMeter and is being held at a juvenile detention center.

VanMeter’s girlfriend called 911 Wednesday evening saying someone had broken into their home, and police found the man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police Chief Daniel Rodriquez says police are trying to determine a motive.

VanMeter’s trainer, David Hernandez, who runs Tree City Boxing Club in Uvalde, described VanMeter as a man with a “heart of gold and an amazing spirit.” He was known as “The California Kid.”

The Uvalde school district said the juvenile was a student there.



Candles form a memorial Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Uvalde, Texas, on the porch of the home where boxer John Duane VanMeter was shot and killed Wednesday night, Jan. 24. Police said Thursday, that a 12-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting. (Billy Calzada/The San Antonio Express-News via AP) (Associated Press)

