BECKLEY, W.Va. — Emergency officials in West Virginia say a charter bus carrying a high school girls basketball team has rolled over, leaving 16 injured.

News outlets report the bus was carrying a team from Martinsburg High School when it crashed Saturday night on a highway near Beckley.

WCHS-TV reports that Raleigh County 911 dispatchers say the injuries vary from minor to life-threatening.

The team was leaving the Big Atlantic Classic tournament in Beckley.

Gov. Jim Justice released a statement on Twitter , asking people to join him in praying for the victims.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

