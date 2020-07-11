Sibley is 31 not out, and Joe Denly is on 1.
England had resumed its second innings on 15-0 at the empty Rose Bowl in reply to West Indies’ first-innings total of 318. Progress was slow in the morning with at one point only three runs off nine overs, and 64 runs from 30 overs overall in the session.
England scored 204 in its first innings of the rain-affected test.
___
More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.