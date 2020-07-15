Alltime Favorite, a 2-year-old gelded quarter horse, was vanned off the track after suffering an injury in a race Saturday. The horse was initially evaluated for possible surgery, but was later euthanized. Trained by Monty Arrossa, the gelding had two wins in three career starts and earnings of $6,815, Equibase’s statistics showed.
Los Alamitos was placed on a 10-day probation Friday by the board. The track has been given until a July 20 hearing to develop a plan to address the spate of deaths. According to the board, 21 horses have died from racing or training at the track in 2020, including 10 since May 26.
