The committee had previously ruled the two were eligible.
Mount Vernon school Superintendent Jason McCullough told the newspaper that Briles and the district received a public reprimand but no forfeitures. However, the UIL executive committee can still forfeit five games in which the two played.
___
Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD