Perkins takes over the role that was left vacant by former president John Bertrand following the Swimming Australia annual general meeting last week.
“I think Kieren’s swimming pedigree speaks for itself, but he also has incredible business acumen that will be vital to the role as we look to navigate in a post-COVID environment,” Swimming Australia chief executive Leigh Russell said Saturday in a statement.
“He has spent a huge portion of his life in the sport and has that great blend of understanding the nuances of swimming and strategic experience from the corporate sector.”
Perkins said he wanted swimming to remain one of Australia’s leading sports.
“I have a strong desire to maintain swimming’s position as Australia’s most successful Olympic sport and with only a year out from Tokyo, it’s important to keep a level of stability and focus,” he said.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.