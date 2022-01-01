Tennell, 23 and a member of the 2018 Olympic team, said on social media: “I made the hardest decision of my life to withdraw from nationals due to my ongoing foot injury. I don’t really know how to put into words what I’m feeling right now. I normally try to keep things light, but this hurts. I don’t like to give up when things get hard, but time has not been my friend this year and now it’s run out.”