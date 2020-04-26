Last Renegade was trained by Peter Eurton.
The track in Arcadia has been closed for racing since March 27 by order of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, horses are allowed to train.
Santa Anita officials said they have submitted a written proposal to resume live racing as soon as possible to the health department and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. They are expecting an answer soon.
Last Renegade is the fifth horse to die on the main track since Dec. 26. Four others died on the turf course and three on the training track.
A string of horse deaths at Santa Anita last year led to sweeping changes involving medication and safety.
