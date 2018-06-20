Slovenia’s Luka Doncic, Oklahoma’s Trae Young and Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. have plenty of admirers — and questions — heading into the draft. (Photos by Associated Press)

Sixty players will have their dreams realized Thursday night when their names are called in the NBA draft. A center is almost assuredly going to go first, with Phoenix poised to take Arizona’s Deandre Ayton. It’s three non-centers, however, whose draft fortunes hold the most intrigue: Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Michael Porter.

It’s anyone’s guess where they will land, but it’s a safe bet that their ultimate destinations will be among the draft’s most-discussed topics.

Start with Doncic, the highest-rated of the three, yet also the one with the most hard-to-fathom criticisms of his game. Despite having just turned 19 in February, the 6-foot-8 guard has already accomplished everything there is to be done in Europe. He led Slovenia to the European championship last summer, then followed that up by winning both the Spanish and EuroLeague this season — in addition to being named the most valuable player of both competitions.

His résumé is more impressive than virtually any prospect who has entered the draft in 15 years — yet both Phoenix and Sacramento are expected to pass on him in favor of Ayton and Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, respectively. And Atlanta is no lock to take him at No. 3.

“It’s crazy to me,” ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz said. “In today’s day and age, less is more a lot of times. If he would have just shut it down after they beat Latvia in Eurobasket and never played again, would we be talking about him at one or two?

“He has played almost a full NBA season, and if you’re an NBA general manager and you go for two or three games and see him . . . if you don’t take in the entire body of work, you could have a different impression.”

In some ways, Doncic’s extensive body of work could be working against him. The more GMs have seen, the more they pick at his game, like questions about his level of athleticism, rather than judging him for the talent that he has so clearly put on display. Given the fact Doncic’s skill set — passing, shooting and a high basketball IQ — fits so perfectly with the modern game, the criticisms can be confounding.

It’s why Schmitz thinks there should be a different conversation about “upside” — one that goes beyond the usual discussions of length and athleticism.

“Length and athleticism are important,” Schmitz said, “but is it harder to find a 7-foot guy who can run and jump, or a 6-8 guy who can think the game?

“He will be an important case study for what he can do and what teams should value going forward.”

The same could be said for Young, who is another prospect who seems well-suited to how the NBA is evolving. The Oklahoma star led NCAA Division I in both scoring (27.4 points) and assists (8.7) this past season as a freshman, exploding onto the scene by bombing away from three-point range as he earned comparisons with Stephen Curry.

Just as when Curry was drafted in 2009, there are skeptics because of Young’s slight build, and correlating defensive issues. Thus, he needs to remain an offensive dynamo if he’s going to live up to his draft stock. As a result, Young could go anywhere from sixth to the Orlando Magic to somewhere in the early teens.

The uncertainty hasn’t shaken Young’s enthusiasm or his confidence in himself.

“I feel like I’m different,” Young said. “I feel like I’m different than everybody in this class.

“The players and the teams that are really good, the teams that are winning championships, in today’s modern game, I feel like the way I play fits that modern game.”

He said he’s added 14 pounds to his 6-2 frame since the start of last season. At the same time, he was quick to point to two all-star point guards who had similar questions about them — Curry and Kemba Walker — when he was asked how he’d counter questions about being big and strong enough to play lead guard in the NBA.

“People get too caught up in all of that,” Young said. “You look back in recent memory, recent drafts, they were saying the same thing about Kemba, the same thing about Steph, and you get the same things every year.

“[But] I know that’s something I needed to show and work on and that’s something I’ve been working on.”

NBA general managers have had a full season to assess Young, less than Doncic but still far more than Porter, who might be the draft’s great unknown.

A year ago, the 6-10 forward was poised for a one-and-done season at Missouri. His talent had him projected to be a consensus top three pick in this year’s draft, and possibly the top overall selection. But that was before back surgery derailed his lone season with the Tigers, costing him all but a few games.

Then he had to cancel a workout last week because of a hip spasm, further creating concerns about his health. When he does step on the court, there are more uncertainties: Does he make players around him better? Does he have the ability to impact a game? No one really knows, which is a big reason he could go as high as No. 2 to Sacramento or fall into the teens.

Porter admitted the uncertainty has been tough.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating,” he said. “But you can either look at it as a negative or a positive and I try to stay positive all the time.

“I was worried [about the hip issue] for a second, but I feel great now. It’s been a roller coaster, but I feel good.”

It remains to be seen, like both Doncic and Young, how good he’ll be feeling on draft night. The only certainty is that, for these three non-centers. they are certain to be the center of attention no matter where they land.