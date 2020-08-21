“I want to thank Denise and Jeremy for standing by me on my skating journey thus far,” Tennell said. “I am looking forward to moving to Colorado Springs and getting to work as I prepare for the 2020-21 season and beyond.”
Tennell won medals at the previous three U.S. Championships, with a silver in 2019 and a bronze this year. Most recently, she earned the bronze medal at the Four Continents international event.
