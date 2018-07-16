

Le'Veon Bell is a hard pick to dispute at No. 1 overall.. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The 2018 NFL season is closing in fast. To help fantasy football owners prep, The Post is rolling out its rankings – as compiled by Des Bieler – all this week. Check back as we unveil the positional rankings Tuesday through Friday.

It wasn't necessarily planned this way, but the timing of the initial publication of my rankings worked out perfectly, as it came a week after the start of the Scott Fish Bowl (#SFB8) draft. That's a tournament that has ballooned to 900 competitors this year, most of whom are fantasy analysts, so it's a draft everyone takes pretty seriously and, as we all know, there's nothing like an actual, meaningful draft to force us to decide how we really feel about players.

Of course, training camps haven't even opened yet, so our collective feelings about players — certainly mine, anyway — will change a lot between now and Week 1. That's why this post will update frequently with rankings changes and some notes on the rearranging of deck chairs, so by all means keep on checking back (and, uh, by all means don't read too much into the Titanic reference).

For now, though, here is how I'm seeing the fantasy landscape. For reference, when discussing a player's ranking in this we're referring to PPR scoring. You can toggle the rankings below between PPR and standard scoring, however.

The first thing you might notice is that I have Le’Veon Bell just above Todd Gurley, because I’m going with the Steeler’s longer track record and some expectations that Gurley, and the Rams offense as a whole, won’t be quite as magical this season. I’m also betting Bell won’t sit out regular season games over his contract.

After the widely agreed-upon Big Four of Bell, Gurley, David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott, I’m throwing something of a curveball by ranking Saquon Barkley over Antonio Brown. As for my reasoning behind placing such faith in someone who has yet to so much as take a snap in the NFL, well, all will be revealed soon in a more detailed examination.