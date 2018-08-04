The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles combined for 39 runs in the first two games of their four-game series at Globe Life Park, but the bats quieted considerably Saturday.

Rangers starter Mike Minor toyed with the Orioles, and his teammates did just enough against Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy to move to the cusp of a sweep with a 3-1 victory before an announced crowd of 24,300.

Minor worked through the Orioles’ lineup efficiently, allowing four hits in seven innings and needing just 86 pitches to do it. Bundy held the big-swinging Rangers pretty much at bay, but he worked with runners on base in each of his six innings and didn’t have any margin for error.

He blinked in the fourth, giving up two runs on the only damaging pitch he threw all night. Joey Gallo hit a sizzling line drive into the right field bleachers for his 29th home run of the season. It was a two-run shot that only cost Bundy one earned run; Adrian Beltre had reached base to lead off the inning on a wild throw by Orioles third baseman Renato Nunez.

Gallo has hammered Orioles pitchers this series, homering in each of the first three games. On Thursday, he also became the answer to this obscure trivia question: Who is the only major league hitter to be struck out by utility man Danny Valencia?

Valencia came in to get the final Texas batter in the Rangers’ 17-8 blowout that night. Gallo was called out on a pitch that appeared to be several inches out of the strike zone.

On Saturday, the Orioles managed just a pair of hits against Minor through the first six innings but cut the Rangers’ lead in half in the seventh when Adam Jones delivered a one-out single to center and Mark Trumbo brought him home with a two-out single in the same direction. It was Trumbo’s second hit of the game and the 1,000th of his major league career.

Texas added insurance in the eighth on Rougned Odor’s solo homer against reliever Paul Fry.