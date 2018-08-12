MLB

1:30 p.m. Miami at Atlanta » MLB Network

7 p.m. New York Mets at New York Yankees » ESPN

8 p.m. Washington at St. Louis » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM, 820 AM)

TENNIS

11 a.m. ATP/WTA: Western Southern Open, Day 2 play » Tennis Channel

7 p.m. ATP/WTA: Western Southern Open, Day 2 play » Tennis Channel

SOFTBALL

1 p.m. Little League World Series: Elimination game » ESPN2

4 p.m. Little League World Series: Elimination game » ESPN2

7 p.m. Little League World Series: Elimination game » ESPNews

10 p.m. Little League World Series: Elimination game » ESPNews

GOLF

6 p.m. World Long Drive Tour: Tennessee Big Shots » Golf Channel