Denny Hamlin talks with a crew member on pit road before winning the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Darlington, S.C. (Terry Renna/AP)

Denny Hamlin is at it again at Darlington Raceway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver who swept both the Xfinity and NASCAR Cup Series races here a year ago got off to a strong start Saturday by winning the pole for the Southern 500. It’s the first time Hamlin has won the pole here but not the first time he has been on top.

Hamlin won his first Southern 500 in 2010. He has finished in the top 10 in 10 of his 12 Cup starts at Darlington. Hamlin has been even more dominant in Darlington’s Xfinity races, with five victories in his previous eight starts.

In qualifying, Hamlin posted a fast lap of 173.571 mph to win his first Southern 500 pole, his third pole of the season and 29th of his NASCAR Cup career.

“We’ve done a great job with the car all weekend,” Hamlin said. “Pretty optimistic that we can continue to build momentum over the next two weeks.”

Kyle Larson will start alongside Hamlin in second with 2017 series champion Martin Truex Jr. third.

Alex Bowman, on NASCAR’s playoff bubble for the 16th and final playoff spot, is fourth, with the racer right behind him seeking the final berth, Ryan Newman, starting sixth. Series points leader Kyle Busch is fifth. Erik Jones was seventh, with Joey Logano, Kurt Busch and William Byron rounding out the top 10.

“Disappointed that we didn’t get the pole,” Larson said. “If we can keep our track position and keep it out of the wall we should have a good shot.”

Kevin Harvick, who leads the series with seven wins, didn’t make it past the second round of qualifying and ended 22nd.

All eyes at Darlington, as they have been the past two years, will be on Hamlin, who has finished every lap he has begun in his 12 Cup races at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

Hamlin shrugs when asked about his success at a place so many struggle to get around. He has learned to run close to the track’s troublesome wall and rocket off without losing position.

“It’s just something about the racetrack that fits my particular driving style,” he said.

Keselowski is Xfinity winner

Brad Keselowski took advantage of a wreck between leaders Ross Chastain and Harvick to win Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway.

Keselowski was running near the top but did not appear to have enough to catch Chastain or Harvick. Turns out all Keselowski had to do was wait.

On Lap 110, Harvick and Chastain were side-by-side in passing a lapped car when Harvick’s car drove Chastain into the wall. As Chastain came back down, he clipped Harvick, who spun out with heavy damage.

Harvick drove into the pits, stopping at Chastain’s stall to yell at his crew before going behind the wall. Harvick blamed Chastain for the wreck and said the 25-year-old probably would not get the chance to drive too many races like this in the future.

Cole Custer was second and Tyler Reddick third.